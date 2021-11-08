Solar co-op arrives in the Twin Cities

Nationwide solar co-op nonprofit Solar United Neighbors (SUN) announced its launch into the Twin Cities and the surrounding area. The program is aptly dubbed the Twin Cities Area Solar Co-op.

It is free to join the co-op for both homeowners and business owners. SUN educates the solar-curious in the costs and benefits of going solar, and connects the community to leverage greater numbers for better pricing. The organization also helps low-income homeowners access solar incentives for better affordability.

SUN runs a vendor-neutral competitive bidding process, and co-op participants select a solar company to perform the installation. The co-op in non-obligatory; members do not have to purchase solar once the bid is won and the installer selected.

In addition to residential solar systems, SUN connects co-op members to group rates for home electric vehicle charging.

SUN partnered with Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light, City of Minneapolis Sustainability Division, and Minnesota Renewable Energy Society in launching this program. The organization has played host to 15 co-ops across Minnesota since 2017, leading to about $3.3 million in solar investment in the state, said SUN.

Currently, the group is running a petition to U.S. Congress to include a 30 Million Solar Homes Plan. The organization estimates that such a plan could create 1.77 million U.S. jobs, bring consumers $69 million in savings, and cut total air and carbon pollution by 1.5%.