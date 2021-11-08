Canadian Solar wins 52 MW project with Colombia Ministry of Energy

Canadian Solar secured a contract with the nation of Colombia’s Ministry of Energy and is scheduled to build the 52 MW Caracoli solar project. The project, sold via public auction, is set to be located in the northern Atlántico region of Colombia.

The energy produced by the system will be acquired by a pool of offtakers that signed an inflation-indexed, Colombian Peso-backed 15 year power purchase agreement. It is expected to begin delivering clean energy by 2023.

A consultation process with indigenous populations, “Consulta Previa,” was conducted, and now construction is set to begin by the second quarter of 2022.

This is the second Canadian Solar project win in Colombia. Previously the company was awarded with among the nation’s first utility-scale, stand-alone battery storage project, located in Barranquilla. The storage project is sized at 45 MWh.

“We seek to expand our diversified portfolio of solar PV and battery storage projects in this region and will continue to support the Colombian government’s targets to accelerate the deployment of clean, renewable energy,” said Dr. Shawn Qu, chairman and CEO of Canadian solar.

Canadian solar is both a module manufacturer and developer of utility-scale solar and storage. Over the past two decades, it has delivered over 59 GW of PV modules. Since entering project development in 2010, the company has built and contracted over 6.1 GWp internationally. Currently, the Company has around 400 MWp of projects in operation, nearly 6 GWp of projects under construction or in backlog (late-stage), and an additional 16 GWp of projects in pipeline (mid- to early- stage).