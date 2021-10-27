Sunrise brief: Google deploys ‘dragon scale’ solar shingles at its Silicon Valley campus

Dragon scale solar tiles installed on Google buildings in Silicon Valley. Some 90,000 individual solar panels will generate enough electricity to cover around 40% of the electricity use in two buildings for Google.

Large format modules present a new set of challenges. As modules change in size and form factor, ripple effects are felt across the entire solar industry.

Honeywell, Duke Energy partner on flow battery test project. The battery uses an electrolyte to convert chemical energy into electricity for storage and deployment and will begin testing in 2022.

iSun pegs its C&I project backlog at $80 million. Preliminary Q3 revenues were estimated at between $6.2 million and $7.2 million, while gross margin is expected to range from 18-20%.

Sunnova to offer EV charging through partner ChargePoint. The two plan to embed ChargePoint software in customers’ Sunnova portal to help optimize car charging with other home energy demands.

Solaria wins a round in its solar shingle patent case against Canadian Solar. The patents cover shingled solar modules and a process for separating pv strips from solar cells for use in shingled solar modules.

Should I include a battery with my home solar project? A growing share of residential solar projects now attach energy storage batteries. In part one, we consider the backup power feature of batteries.