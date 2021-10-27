Sunrise brief: Google deploys ‘dragon scale’ solar shingles at its Silicon Valley campus

Dragon scale solar tiles installed on Google buildings in Silicon Valley. Some 90,000 individual solar panels will generate enough electricity to cover around 40% of the electricity use in two buildings for Google.
Large format modules present a new set of challenges. As modules change in size and form factor, ripple effects are felt across the entire solar industry.
Honeywell, Duke Energy partner on flow battery test project. The battery uses an electrolyte to convert chemical energy into electricity for storage and deployment and will begin testing in 2022.
iSun pegs its C&I project backlog at $80 million. Preliminary Q3 revenues were estimated at between $6.2 million and $7.2 million, while gross margin is expected to range from 18-20%.
Sunnova to offer EV charging through partner ChargePoint. The two plan to embed ChargePoint software in customers’ Sunnova portal to help optimize car charging with other home energy demands.
Solaria wins a round in its solar shingle patent case against Canadian Solar. The patents cover shingled solar modules and a process for separating pv strips from solar cells for use in shingled solar modules.
Should I include a battery with my home solar project? A growing share of residential solar projects now attach energy storage batteries. In part one, we consider the backup power feature of batteries.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.