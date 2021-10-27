Solaria wins a round in its solar shingle patent case against Canadian Solar

Solaria Corp. said it received a favorable initial determination from a judge at the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) in a legal action aimed at stopping Canadian Solar from allegedly infringing on two of Solaria’s U.S. patents.
The patents cover shingled solar modules and a process for separating photovoltaic strips from solar cells for use in shingled solar modules.
The judge assigned to oversee Solaria’s lawsuit against Canadian Solar issued an Initial Determination finding that Canadian Solar violated section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 in their importation of shingled solar modules.
Solaria said in a statement that the initial finding demonstrated that Canadian Solar “utilized Solaria’s innovations and technology without permission and in violation of U.S. patent law.”
Solaria said it was confident that the ITC will move to issue an exclusion order preventing Canadian Solar from importing and selling shingled modules in the U.S.
