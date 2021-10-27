Sunnova to offer EV charging through partner ChargePoint

Sunnova Energy International said it will partner with electric vehicle charging provider ChargePoint to offer its customers EV charging.

Sunnova said that EVs in the home increase annual energy demand from 50% to 100%, depending on the owners charging behavior. By bundling a solar system and an EV charger in a single purchase, Sunnova said that customers will be able to properly size and install the right equipment to meet their needs.

The two plan to embed ChargePoint software in customers’ Sunnova portal, which they said would help optimize car charging with other home energy needs.

ChargePoint markets Home Flex, a 240V Level 2 home charger capable of delivering up to 50 amps of power. It said that most drivers will use 32 or 40 amps, but up to 50 amps are available for fast charging. That extra capacity requires hardwired installation and may require electrical upgrades, the company said at its web site.