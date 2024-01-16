Sunrise brief: Who’s putting solar on their roof and why

Small-scale solar best for environment but agrivoltaics may be the answer A lifecycle analysis finds that although it’s better for the environment to put solar on a roof, mix of both is needed.

EV owners more likely to install rooftop solar on homes The NREL behavioral study analysis, funded by the DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office, was based on a survey of 869 households in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Solar home sales: location and premium price MarketWatch studied Zillow listings to determine which regions of the U.S. have the highest number of solar-powered homes for sale per 100,000 people and how much more prospective buyers are paying for solar-powered residences across the country.

Fortress Power debuts high-voltage, all-in-one residential battery Fortress Power’s Avalon High Voltage Energy Storage System combines a hybrid inverter, high-voltage battery, and a smart energy panel in an all-in-one, whole-home backup system.

BLM seeks public comment on 400 MW solar project near Las Vegas Candela Renewables proposes to construct the 400 MWac Rough Hat Clark County Solar Project that will include energy storage of up to 200 MW.

Biden administration announces $623 million in EV charging grants The grants will fund community-level and major highway corridor EV charging projects.