Sunrise brief: LMI solar adoption could benefit from more targeted marketing

Targeted marketing, more supportive policies could boost low-income solar adoption. A new study finds that solar installers submit fewer quotes to low-income households, creating a supply-side barrier to solar adoption.

REV Renewables gains backing from South Korean conglomerate. The deal will include a $300 million to $400 million investment to support REV’s portfolio of renewable power and energy storage projects.

Distributed Solar acquires 41 MW community solar portfolio. Six of the projects are set to be constructed in New York, while another three will be in Maryland.

Heliogen CSP advances to equipment procurement stage for 5 MW project. The technology is a modular AI-enabled concentrated solar energy system.

Researchers probe light-induced degradation that impacts silicon solar cells. Light-induced degradation shaves the efficiency of silicon solar cells by about 2%, which adds up to a significant drop in power output over the lifespan of the technology deployed in the field.