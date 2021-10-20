Sunrise brief: Energy storage provider Fluence eyes a $4b IPO valuation

Fluence eyes $4 billion valuation in planned IPO. The energy storage provider is a joint venture between Siemens AG and AES Corp., and said it aims to offer 31 million shares priced at between $21 and $24 each.

D.E. Shaw lines up financing for 149 MW Michigan solar project. The River Fork solar project has a 20-year PPA for 100 MW with Consumers Energy and a 25-year PPA for 49 MW with DTE Energy.

New York to sell solar equipment it bought for Tesla, Panasonic. More than $200 million in equipment will be sold as Tesla plans to ramp up and expand operations at a Buffalo manufacturing facility.

Sunnova prices latest solar securitization round. The notes are backed by more than 3,700 solar rooftop systems across more than 21 states and territories.

$40 million for 40 projects as DOE steps up push to decarbonize. The Energy Department announced nearly $40 million in funding for projects aimed at increasing the lifespan, reliability, and industrial use of solar.

Leeward Renewable signs PPA for 72 MW solar, 144 MWh storage. The project is Leeward’s fourth PPA serving customers of community choice aggregators in the Kern County area north of Los Angeles.

Energy storage startup Urban Electric Power has been recognized by the Electrochemical Society, which has awarded Urban Electric the 2021 New Electrochemical Technology (NET) Award for commercializing its invention of a rechargeable alkaline battery based on the zinc manganese-dioxide chemistry in familiar household batteries.

The technology will be featured in pv magazine USA’s 2021 Roundtable event, as we will be joined by Urban Electric’s Co-Founder and VP of Operations, Ann Marie Augustus. Register now to avoid missing out on an early look at this impactful tech.