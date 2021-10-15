Distributed Solar acquires 41 MW community solar portfolio

Distributed Solar Development has agreed to acquire a nine-project, 41.5 MW community solar portfolio currently under development across New York and Maryland.
The portfolio includes six projects to be built in New York, which has become one the country’s hottest markets for community solar development. Three are set to be constructed in Maryland, which also features a strong community solar market.
For the New York portfolio, two projects will feature on-site energy storage, combining for more than 19 MWh of storage. Sixty percent of the energy generated by all six of the projects will go to residents and small businesses, while the remainder will go to commercial and industrial (C&I) offtakers.
Under New York state law, any projects that seek NY-Sun incentives must have at least 35% of their nameplate capacity dedicated to low- and middle-income (LMI) customers. The projects are expected to begin construction in Q1 2022 and reach commercial operation by the end of 2022.
In Maryland, the three acquired projects total 9.5 MWs with all of the off take going to residents and small businesses. The projects are currently under construction and expected to reach commercial operation by Q1 2022.
DSD will manage C&I customer acquisition for the New York locations, and Arcadia will be contracted for community solar mass market customer acquisition across the entire portfolio.
This is DSD’s second project portfolio acquisition in October. Earlier in the month, DSD acquired a portfolio of four community solar projects in New York – totaling 22.3 MW in capacity – from Source Renewables.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.