Sunrise brief: Westbridge Energy enters the U.S. market with a Texas solar acquisition

Westbridge Energy acquires 221 MW Texas solar project. The company’s second major project news of the fall also marks its entry into the US solar market.

Arevon acquires solar-plus-storage peaker project. The Vikings Energy Farm is contracted for 20 years to provide resource adequacy and renewable energy to San Diego Community Power.

Solar manufacturer warns of delivery delays or stoppages due to China’s power crisis. A memo sent to customers said that the company may delay or stop equipment delivery.

NREL and Sandia want to hear from you on solar+storage O&M issues. The laboratories are reaching out to industry to better understand how solar+storage technologies were selected, what O&M activities are being conducted, what data is being collected, and what ongoing challenges and needs exist in this space.

Renewable energy dominated new U.S. generating capacity. FERC data showed that solar now accounts for more than 5% of the grid’s total capacity.

BrightVolt closes Series B fundraising for its lithium-ion battery development. Funds will be used to develop larger form factor products targeting industrial electrification and e-mobility markets.

Can large-scale solar cool nearby areas? An international team of scientists observed a cooling effect in a large radius around solar arrays.