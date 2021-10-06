Sunrise brief: Westbridge Energy enters the U.S. market with a Texas solar acquisition

Westbridge Energy acquires 221 MW Texas solar project. The company’s second major project news of the fall also marks its entry into the US solar market.
Arevon acquires solar-plus-storage peaker project. The Vikings Energy Farm is contracted for 20 years to provide resource adequacy and renewable energy to San Diego Community Power.
Solar manufacturer warns of delivery delays or stoppages due to China’s power crisis. A memo sent to customers said that the company may delay or stop equipment delivery.
NREL and Sandia want to hear from you on solar+storage O&M issues. The laboratories are reaching out to industry to better understand how solar+storage technologies were selected, what O&M activities are being conducted, what data is being collected, and what ongoing challenges and needs exist in this space.
Renewable energy dominated new U.S. generating capacity. FERC data showed that solar now accounts for more than 5% of the grid’s total capacity.
BrightVolt closes Series B fundraising for its lithium-ion battery development. Funds will be used to develop larger form factor products targeting industrial electrification and e-mobility markets.
Can large-scale solar cool nearby areas? An international team of scientists observed a cooling effect in a large radius around solar arrays.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.