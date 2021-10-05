NREL and Sandia want to hear from you on solar+storage O&M issues

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory and Sandia National Laboratories, on behalf of the Energy Department’s Solar Energy Technologies Office, are working to understand the drivers influencing the operations and maintenance (O&M) of PV+storage systems in the U.S.
To achieve that, the laboratories are reaching out to industry to better understand how these technologies were selected, what O&M activities are being conducted, what data is being collected, and what ongoing challenges and needs exist in this space.
The laboratories invite those who currently manage PV+storage systems to contact them about this O&M research topic. Researchers may be contacted via email at jal.desai@nrel.gov and/or njacks@sandia.gov.
Study results will be anonymized and summarized prior to sharing through a report and a webinar. Given the rapidly evolving practices within PV+storage, the findings are expected to provide valuable insights into common challenges as well as management of O&M for PV+storage.
