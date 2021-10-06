BrightVolt closes Series B fundraising for its lithium-ion battery development

Lithium-ion battery maker BrightVolt said it closed the first tranche of a $16 million Series B financing round with investments by New Science Ventures and Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc. Funds will be used to develop larger form factor products targeting industrial electrification and e-mobility markets.

BrightVolt’s solid-state li-ion technology is based on a polymer matrix electrolyte chemistry. In a statement, Caterpillar said the company’s battery manufacturing process is compatible with existing roll-to-roll li-ion manufacturing lines and requires “very minor capital refinements.”

BrightVolt is targeting commercialization in several applications that have realized their theoretical limitations through the use of traditional li-ion batteries like e-mobility.