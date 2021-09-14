Sunrise brief: Soltec books tracker orders for 700 MW of solar capacity

How long do rooftop residential solar panels last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar panel. In the first part of this series, we look at the solar panels themselves.
TVA announces $500 million green bond offering. Proceeds will fund investments in renewable energy generation, energy storage, transmission system upgrades, and development of advanced clean energy technologies.
Soltec wins tracker order for 700 MW of solar capacity in Colorado. The order is expected to strengthen Soltec’s operating backlog, which stood at nearly $430 million at the end of the second quarter.
Price increases hit solar as trade uncertainties with China cloud growth goals. Price increases, supply chain disruptions, and a series of trade risks threaten the U.S.’s ability to decarbonize the grid.
The world’s largest solar power plants. Philip Wolfe founder of Wiki-Solar, lists the world’s largest individual solar PV power plants.
Former Virginia coal mine could host 50 MW solar project. The Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy Virginia are teaming up to turn roughly 1,200 acres into a solar installation, the second such effort announced by environmental group.
EDP Renewables builds 39 distributed solar projects for Walmart. The projects span seven states and total 38.3 MW in capacity.
Heritage and 6K partner on battery recycling technology. The venture will draw on Heritage’s network to collect, store, and process end-of-life batteries, with 6K’s plasma technology to manufacture cathode-grade battery materials.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.