Sunrise brief: Soltec books tracker orders for 700 MW of solar capacity

How long do rooftop residential solar panels last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar panel. In the first part of this series, we look at the solar panels themselves.

TVA announces $500 million green bond offering. Proceeds will fund investments in renewable energy generation, energy storage, transmission system upgrades, and development of advanced clean energy technologies.

Soltec wins tracker order for 700 MW of solar capacity in Colorado. The order is expected to strengthen Soltec’s operating backlog, which stood at nearly $430 million at the end of the second quarter.

Price increases hit solar as trade uncertainties with China cloud growth goals. Price increases, supply chain disruptions, and a series of trade risks threaten the U.S.’s ability to decarbonize the grid.

The world’s largest solar power plants. Philip Wolfe founder of Wiki-Solar, lists the world’s largest individual solar PV power plants.

Former Virginia coal mine could host 50 MW solar project. The Nature Conservancy and Dominion Energy Virginia are teaming up to turn roughly 1,200 acres into a solar installation, the second such effort announced by environmental group.

EDP Renewables builds 39 distributed solar projects for Walmart. The projects span seven states and total 38.3 MW in capacity.

Heritage and 6K partner on battery recycling technology. The venture will draw on Heritage’s network to collect, store, and process end-of-life batteries, with 6K’s plasma technology to manufacture cathode-grade battery materials.