EDP Renewables builds 39 distributed solar projects for Walmart

EDP Renewables said it has neared completion of a 39th distributed solar project for Walmart, part a portfolio of projects that began in 2020. The two now have partnered on 51 projects.

Comprised of both rooftop solar and ground mounts, the 39 projects’ combined capacity is 38.3 MW. Walmart commissioned EDP to build projects in Arizona, California, Illinois, New Jersey, Louisiana, Maryland, and South Carolina.

Recently, Walmart, in partnership with developer Nexamp, served as anchor tenant to support 129 MW of solar projects in New York. The retailer signed up for a share of each of 23 Nexamp projects across the state, equivalent to about 50 MW of the portfolio.

Walmart set a goal in 2020 to target zero emissions by 2040 across its global operations, and aims to use renewable energy to power all its facilities by 2035.

The company said 36% of its operations worldwide are powered by renewable energy. As of the end of 2020, Walmart had more than 550 onsite and offsite projects in operation or under development in eight countries.