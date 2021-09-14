Soltec wins tracker order for 700 MW of solar capacity in Colorado

Soltec Power Holdings signed a 700 MW solar tracker supply contract with Florida-based Moss & Associates for two photovoltaic plants in Colorado. Soltec will supply SF7 bifacial trackers in a 2-in-portrait configuration with delivery set to begin this year.
The order is expected to strengthen Soltec’s operating backlog, which stood at 363 million Euros ($428.8 million) at the end of the second quarter. The company has a project pipeline valued at 2,906 million Euros ($3.4 billion).
In December 2020, Soltec agreed to supply AES with trackers for four solar projects in the United States with a total capacity of 342 MW. The company also was shortlisted on some of the nearly 1.1 GW of solar capacity currently under review by the Ohio Siting Board.
Based in Spain, Soltec began doing business in 2004 and now operates in Spain, North America, and Latin America.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.