Soltec wins tracker order for 700 MW of solar capacity in Colorado

Soltec Power Holdings signed a 700 MW solar tracker supply contract with Florida-based Moss & Associates for two photovoltaic plants in Colorado. Soltec will supply SF7 bifacial trackers in a 2-in-portrait configuration with delivery set to begin this year.

The order is expected to strengthen Soltec’s operating backlog, which stood at 363 million Euros ($428.8 million) at the end of the second quarter. The company has a project pipeline valued at 2,906 million Euros ($3.4 billion).

In December 2020, Soltec agreed to supply AES with trackers for four solar projects in the United States with a total capacity of 342 MW. The company also was shortlisted on some of the nearly 1.1 GW of solar capacity currently under review by the Ohio Siting Board.

Based in Spain, Soltec began doing business in 2004 and now operates in Spain, North America, and Latin America.