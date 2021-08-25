Sunrise brief: FlexGen and Relectrify score big investment wins

Who’s behind a solar tariff push? NextEra wants to know. The company asked the Commerce Department either to force a group of solar players to identify themselves or toss out their petitions to have import tariffs extended.

Relectrify closes multi-million dollar round of funding. The company will use the funds to expand its commercialization team, as it looks to show off the innovation of its cell-level battery management system and inverter technology.

FlexGen fuels growth with $150 million Apollo Global investment. The energy storage technology and services company said the investment will bolster its bankability as the energy storage market grows.

Terabase acquires First Solar’s “PlantPredict” performance monitoring software. The software adds to Terabase Energy’s digital platform for utility-scale solar project development, engineering, and monitoring.

DOE grants aim to drive down inverter costs, advance PV fire prevention tech. Several of the projects also aim for lower costs for PV module materials or PV racking, as well as for lower defect rates on module assembly lines.

Tigo launches rapid shutdown device for modules up to 700W. The Tigo TS4-A-S allows for rapid shutdown, monitoring and is safely operable from -40°F to +185°F.

Solar power is targeted most often when California orders curtailments. Around 5% of utility-scale solar production was curtailed in 2020. Policy leaders are using a number of tools to reduce this waste of renewable energy.

NV5 Global acquires Sage Renewable. The deal is expected to help NV5 Global expand in clean energy systems, electric vehicle fleets and infrastructure, and asset management.