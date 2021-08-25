People on the Move: Li-Cycle Holdings, Summit Ridge Renewables, Xcel Energy, and more

Battery recycling company Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. said that John Mitchell and Govind Arora have joined the company’s Board of Advisors. Mitchell brings more than 30 years of experience in executive leadership roles in specialty chemicals, energy materials, utility infrastructure, and industrial gases. He is currently a partner and co-founder of Blue Horizon Advisors and Blue Horizon Capital. Previously, he served as president of Lithium for the Albemarle Corp. He holds a B.S. in Materials Engineering from Drexel University. Arora brings more than 20 years of experience in energy materials, the automotive industry, industrial automation, and the aerospace industry. He currently serves as a partner and co-founder of Blue Horizon Advisors and Blue Horizon Capital. Previously, he was chief commercial officer for Albemarle Corp.’s lithium business. He holds a B.A. in Business Administration from California State University, Fullerton and acquired his Executive MBA in International Business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Raja Soi became SVP of asset management for Summit Ridge Renewable Energy. Mark Dankers was promoted to VP of business development at Blattner Energy. And Marc-Alain Behar joined Nexamp as VP of utility-scale solar development.

EV charging equipment provider Wallbox named Diego Diaz and Pol Soler to its Board of Directors upon completion of Wallbox’s business combination with Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II, which is expected in the third quarter. Diaz is currently the global head of ventures and technology at Iberdrola where he leads the organization’s venture capital program. He also plays a role in managing the relationship between Wallbox and Iberdrola, including Iberdrola’s plan to buy the first 1,000 Wallbox SuperNova chargers. He has served as an observer for Wallbox’s Board of Directors since 2019, when Iberdrola made its first investment in Wallbox. Soler is the CEO of Quadis, a car dealership network in southern Europe representing over 30 OEMs. He was an early Wallbox investor and has been a member of the board since 2016.

Xcel Energy said that Bob Frenzel has been appointed president and CEO. Ben Fowke, the current chairman and CEO, will remain at Xcel Energy as executive chairman of the Board of Directors. Tim O’Connor was also named EVP and COO. Frenzel joined Xcel Energy as CFO in 2016, leading the company’s finance, tax, accounting, and corporate development functions, as well as its subsidiary companies. He was named president and COO in March 2020, where he oversaw Xcel Energy’s four operating companies, along with its transmission, distribution, and natural gas operations. O’Connor has served as Xcel Energy’s EVP and chief generation officer since 2020, and now will oversee nuclear generation, energy supply, supply chain, commercial operations, distribution, transmission, and the company’s natural gas business. Fowke was named Xcel Energy’s chair, president, and CEO in August 2011, and during his tenure the company became one of the first major energy companies in the nation to announce a vision to deliver 100% carbon-free electricity to its customers by 2050.

The Estimating Manager Will be responsible for overseeing the estimating team on a variety of pre-construction services, design-build projects, and full turnkey projects for various utilities, IPPS, and private clients. You will be responsible for bid kick-off meetings and strategy discussions between Business Development, Estimating and Engineering teams. You will work on the project execution plan, logistics and schedule with the team, soliciting input from field operations, and analyzing alternative solutions and construction methods with the team to increase competitiveness, analyzing and evaluating bidding risks and strategies, present estimate and participate in bid reviews with senior management, reviewing, analysis and selection of all subcontractor and vendor proposal solicitations and quotation selection while developing relationships with subcontractors and suppliers and creating strategic alliances to ensure competitiveness.

Additionally you will oversee the preparation of detailed estimated costs for all self-perform work activities (craft hours, labor, material and equipment costs), review cost estimates and proposals prepared by team members to ensure accuracy, including mentorship of estimating staff to ensure individual development and company standards are met, overlooking the estimating workflow, assigning tasks to estimating team and making sure all deadlines are met.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Construction Management or Engineering Technology or 10 years of applicable construction, estimating and management experience.

10 years of experience with cost estimating, project management, proposal writing, scheduling, subcontractor/vendor solicitation and quote analysis.

Experience with HCSS Heavy Bid, Accubid, MS Project, Primavera, AGTEK and BlueBeam, InSite Software is an advantage.

Thorough knowledge of civil and electrical construction. Commercial and Utility scale Photovoltaic and Battery Storage.

System construction knowledge preferred.

Experience leading the preparation of multiple estimates and proposals, including identifying risk and opportunities.

Excellent, communication, presentation and problem-solving skills.

All applicants who receive a conditional offer of employment must take a pre-employment drug test and receive a negative result as a condition of hire. Must be legally entitled to work in the U.S. without restriction.

