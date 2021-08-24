Tigo launches rapid shutdown device for modules up to 700W

Tigo has launched a new rapid shutdown and module level monitoring device, compatible with modules up to 700W, the Tigo TS4-A-S.

The product is UL PV Rapid Shutdown System certified with leading inverters to meet NEC 2014, 2017, and 2020 rapid shutdown requirements, so long as the system is accompanied by the Tigo Access Point (TAP) and the Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA). DC production data can be analyzed via Tigo’s SMART Website or App when connected to the cloud.

Out in the world, Tigo shares that the TS4 can operate safely in temperatures ranging from -40°F to +185°F, with a voltage range from 16 – 90V.

The company shares that the product provides a solution for solar installers who have a minimal need for optimization due to a lack of shade or other module mismatches, but desire to maximize site uptime, minimize operations and maintenance costs.

“Nothing hurts the profitability of solar installers more than needless truck rolls,” said Cathal McCarthy, chief customer officer, at Tigo Energy. “The TS4-A-S with Energy Intelligence monitoring is a cost-effective way to ensure first responders are safe with rapid shutdown and lower the cost of operations and maintenance with a state-of-the-art monitoring platform.”