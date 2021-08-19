Sunrise brief: Who is working against distributed solar: Strategies to defend against attacks

Nexamp secures $240m equity investment to fuel its growth plans. In the last six months the solar and energy storage company has raised $680 million to support its growth.

AES taps Borrego to build 72 MW of solar capacity in Michigan. The trio of solar farms will use bifacial solar modules on single-axis trackers and are slated to enter service in 2022.

Who is working against distributed solar: Strategies for defense. We look at policy and regulatory recommendations as a playbook to fight against anti-solar efforts.

Action urged on alleged solar PV dumping from 3 Southeast Asian countries. A group is asking the Commerce Department to investigate what are alleged to be “unfairly traded imports” from Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Daqo CEO predicts polysilicon price will keep on rising. The company expects another 180-220,000 metric tons of poly production lines to appear next year, enough to supply 240-250 GW of solar modules and 200-210 GW of generation capacity.

People on the Move: PowerSecure, Bernhard, Nexamp and more. Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.