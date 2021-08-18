People on the Move: PowerSecure, Bernhard, Nexamp and more

PowerSecure, a Southern Company unit that focuses on microgrids, named Dat Tran as its president, leading the executive team and reporting to the CEO. Tran earlier was president of Southern Company Gas’ midstream division and previously held leadership positions with CMS Energy, Duke Energy, and Kinder Morgan Inc.

Bernhard named Alyssa Jaksich as its VP of environmental, social, and governance (ESG), a new position. Jaksich previously served as Bernhard’s VP of Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) projects. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College, double majoring in chemical physics and economics.

Nexamp named Marc-Alain Behar as VP of utility solar development. Behar has been in the energy space for nearly two decades, including positions with Solairedirect, where he oversaw the international expansion of its utility scale solar development business; and ENGIE, where he started up and expanded the utility scale solar platform across North America.

Nextracker and Solar Energy International (SEI) launched a global scholarship program to support more women in joining the solar workforce. The scholarship is named “Half the Sun” and aims to boost female and non-binary participation to 50%, or half the solar energy workforce. It will award financial assistance for professional training in the form of tuition fees for applicants pursuing STEM education. The program will provide 10 students with a full scholarship for an SEI solar training course lasting six weeks. The following regions will receive two grants each: Europe, United States, the MEIAT region (Middle East Africa, India, and Turkey); Australia and Asia Pacific; and Latin America. Applicants must have earned a degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) fields or related area of concentration.

Sponsored Community Solar Senior Developer, Albany, New York

This position works on community solar projects in New York State up to 5MW and may expand into other states eventually. Candidates should have strong knowledge of the New York solar development environment. You will lead the process including land acquisition, permitting, utility interconnection, regulatory compliance, environmental studies and all other tasks necessary for the successful development of solar projects. The candidate will create business opportunities inside the regulatory and utility environments, and stay deeply informed on solar development incentives.

Responsibilities

Structuring, negotiating and managing land agreements and local tax agreements

Manage local government permitting process and environmental studies

Manage the utility interconnection process

Manage consultants, external stakeholders and other third parties to ensure project success Work and coordinate with experts on project design

Manage budgets, milestones, schedules, and deliverables

Manage application to various solar incentive programs

Gather market intelligence and create strong relationships with appropriate government, regulatory and utility officials to maximize approval process, revenue and incentive mechanisms

Manage contracts and coordinate consultants for needed professional services including outside environmental, engineering and legal

Coordinate development efforts with engineering, financial and accounting teams

Provide local representation for all aspects of project development.

Qualifications

6+ years of relevant experience in solar development with at least some of that time in NYS community solar

Bachelor’s degree in finance, engineering or other relevant field

Excellent written and verbal communication and presentation skills

Ability to be self-motivated and sense of entrepreneurship

Strong organizational skills and rigor

Demonstrated ability to lead cross-functional, multi-departmental tasks

Strong interpersonal and teamwork skills

Candidate must be articulate, motivated, independent, creative and organized.

More information is here.

