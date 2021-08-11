Sunrise brief: Bill Gates-backed battery startup secures $144m in funding

Ambri secures $144 million for liquid metal battery commercialization. The company plans to commercialize its calcium-antimony liquid metal battery chemistry and open manufacturing facilities to deliver projects in 2023 and beyond.

LS Power launches Rev Renewables business unit. Rev will take over LS Power’s 2.4 GW portfolio of operating solar, storage, and wind projects.

RFP alert: El Paso Electric will add capacity to meet state RPS goals by 2025. The RPS requires the utility to meet 40% of its New Mexico sales with renewable energy resources beginning in 2025.

Recovering waste heat from solar cells using a thermoelectric generator. The device recovers waste heat from the PV unit and produces additional power.

Senate passes Biden’s infrastructure bill, but success in the House remains uncertain. The legislation would be the largest federal investment in infrastructure projects in more than a decade. The Democrat-controlled House may not be as amenable.

Standard Solar installs one of New York’s largest community solar + storage projects. The 6.9 MW Lenox Community Solar Project is nearly complete and includes a 20 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system.