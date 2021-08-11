RFP alert: El Paso Electric will add capacity to meet state RPS goals by 2025

El Paso Electric issued an all-source Request for Proposal (RFP) for both short-term and long-term generating resources and renewable energy for its New Mexico customers by 2025.
The RFP aims to obtain renewable energy to meet the state’s increasing Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) and capacity required to meet projected New Mexico energy demand. The RPS requires the utility to meet 40% of its jurisdictional sales with renewable energy resources beginning in 2025.
The utility is experiencing around a 2% customer base growth rate year-over-year, leading to an increase in energy usage and customer demand.
The utility’s resource planning studies project a New Mexico capacity need of roughly 40 MW in 2022, growing to 90 MW in 2024, with 90 to 110 MW of capacity needed in 2025. The utility said the new generation is also necessary to offset its planned retirements of older, less-efficient generating units.
The utility said it will also need a long-term resource that will generate roughly 175,000 MWh per year of additional renewable energy by December 2024.
More information is available here.
