People on the Move: Sunrun, Vision Solar, Romeo Power, and more

San Francisco-based Sunrun named Mary Powell, a Sunrun director and former president and CEO of Green Mountain Power, as its next CEO. She succeeds company co-founder Lynn Jurich, who will become executive co-chair of the Board. Edward Fenster, also a co-founder, will continue as executive co-chair and maintain his existing responsibilities. Under Powell’s leadership, GMP moved from a traditional grid model to one that uses microgrids, renewable generation, and energy storage to provide energy services to around 75% of residential and commercial customers in Vermont. She joined Sunrun’s Board in 2018, and is credited with helping to develop the company’s strategic plan.

Residential solar installer Vision Solar named Eduardo Llorente as its COO. Llorente previously was senior director in services and construction for Brookfield Renewable; senior director of service operations, U.S.A. and Canada, at Siemens Gamesa; and director of energy for Spain-based Ence – Energía y Celulosa.

Carl Newton was named senior director, supply chain management at Clean Energy Associates.

Ines Ribeiro Canella was named director of asset management at NRStor Inc.

Romeo Power said that its board named Susan Brennan as president and CEO. She brings more than 30 years of experience in the automotive and energy industries. She most recently held the role of COO at Bloom Energy. Brennan succeeds Lionel Selwood, Jr., who is stepping down as president and CEO and as a member of the company’s Board to pursue new opportunities. Selwood will serve as senior advisor and consultant to the company during the leadership transition.

Canada-based energy services company, Emera, named Gil Quiniones to its Board of Directors. Quiniones is president and CEO of the New York Power Authority. He earlier served as COO and EVP, marketing sales and corporate affairs at the NYPA.

The Electric Power Research Institute announced changes to its Board of Directors. Tennessee Valley Authority EVP and chief financial and strategy officer John M. Thomas III will succeed TVA president and CEO Jeffrey J. Lyash, who has retired from EPRI’s Board. And Duke Energy EVP and chief strategy and commercial officer Brian Savoy was appointed to an interim term., filling a seat vacated by Douglas F. Esamann, who retired from his role as EVP of energy solutions of Duke Energy.

Sponsored Senior Solar Performance Analyst, Stamford, CT, Administrative

As Senior Performance Analyst you will be responsible for the performance metrics of distributed generation solar assets. You will be an expert at analysis of operating assets, management of third party O&M service providers, and performance reporting. The ideal candidate will be responsible for ongoing optimization of assets.

You will have a detailed understanding of electrical engineering, solar equipment, and solar monitoring platforms, oversee the day-to-day operations of the solar facilities, ongoing performance analysis of operating solar assets, find root causes of underperformance and provide options for corrective actions, prepare monthly/quarterly/annual reports, liaison between Asset Management team, third-party O&M partners, and manage O&M Contractor for annual maintenance, corrective maintenance, and performance metrics.

Additionally you will perform technical on-boarding of new assets into AM, including into our monitoring platform, internal software tools, and ensuring completeness of all documentation, perform tasks as assigned by AM department, and interact with cross-functional teams in the organization.

Requirements:

5+ years of experience in the solar industry

Technical understanding of solar PV equipment and technology

Experience with DAS systems, performance analytics

Understanding and ability to analyze PVsyst reports

Avid Excel user

Baseline understanding of business, accounting, tax and financial matters

Familiarity with Data Acquisition Systems

More information is available here.