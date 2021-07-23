Sunrise brief: The path steepens to 80% renewables by 2030

Also on the rise: Sandia develops a grid-scale battery storage technology, NREL researchers write code to make legacy inverters smarter, and take a moment to admire these solar panels.

The transparent modules were assembled by Dutch designer Marjan van Aubel.

Image: Armor

Will renewables be able to meet Biden’s clean energy goals? Data suggest that renewable penetration might reach only one-half of U.S. electricity supply by 2030, but the goal of 80% by 2030 remains possible.

Solar can be beautiful.

v8 Architects

These organic solar panels generate electricity (and maybe spread some joy). A French PV specialist and a Dutch designer who integrates PV into furniture, windows, and other objects, teamed up to provide technology for a pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai.

Sandia researchers develop new grid-scale energy storage battery. The battery operates at 230 degrees Fahrenheit, opening what researchers said could be “a whole cascading cost savings.”

NREL develops interoperable SCADA protocols for PV inverters. The codes enable legacy inverters to participate in advanced distribution management.

FirstEnergy acknowledges wire fraud conspiracy, agrees to pay $230 million penalty. In court filings, the Ohio utility admitted it conspired with public officials to pay millions of dollars for legislation favorable to its nuclear power plants.

American Clean Power Association merges with the US Energy Storage Association. The deal marks American Clean Power Association’s second major merger since founding in early 2021, and will bring in close relationships with more than 200 companies across all aspects of energy storage.

 

