Sunrise brief: The path steepens to 80% renewables by 2030

Will renewables be able to meet Biden’s clean energy goals? Data suggest that renewable penetration might reach only one-half of U.S. electricity supply by 2030, but the goal of 80% by 2030 remains possible.
These organic solar panels generate electricity (and maybe spread some joy). A French PV specialist and a Dutch designer who integrates PV into furniture, windows, and other objects, teamed up to provide technology for a pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai.
Sandia researchers develop new grid-scale energy storage battery. The battery operates at 230 degrees Fahrenheit, opening what researchers said could be “a whole cascading cost savings.”
NREL develops interoperable SCADA protocols for PV inverters. The codes enable legacy inverters to participate in advanced distribution management.
FirstEnergy acknowledges wire fraud conspiracy, agrees to pay $230 million penalty. In court filings, the Ohio utility admitted it conspired with public officials to pay millions of dollars for legislation favorable to its nuclear power plants.
American Clean Power Association merges with the US Energy Storage Association. The deal marks American Clean Power Association’s second major merger since founding in early 2021, and will bring in close relationships with more than 200 companies across all aspects of energy storage.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.