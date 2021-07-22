American Clean Power Association merges with the US Energy Storage Association

The American Clean Power Association (ACP) and the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA) are set to become one, as the board of directors for each of the two trade associations have voted to pursue a merger, joining their staff, programs, and members.

The move comes in the very same year as ACP’s foundation, and is the association’s second merger in that time, having merged with the American Wind Energy Association in January of 2021.

The intent of the merger is to combine the membership and team members of ESA with the resources and reach of ACP, while also enhancing the American Clean Power Association’s ability to advocate for the economic and environmental advantages of a clean power economy and further position the renewable energy and storage industries for success.

ESA’s resources include strong relationships with more than 200 companies involved in manufacturing, deploying, and operating energy storage systems in the U.S. and globally, which now gives ACP significant partnerships across both storage and wind. The 200 companies connected with ESA comprise the full diversity of energy storage technologies and business models needed for a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid.

The merger will take effect on January 1, 2022, pending final approval from ESA’s members.