Sunrise brief: With residential solar demand ‘through the roof’ can supply chains keep up?

Here’s the latest on solar, clean energy, and cleantech.
Residential solar demand is ‘through the roof’. One question is whether or not manufacturers can keep up with demand, particularly for inverters and semiconductors.
Wildfires could lead to millions in solar losses, insurer warns. A GCube report says that the solar industry must institute widespread wildfire mitigation and monitoring practices, or else it stands to suffer major financial losses in the coming years.
Hawaiian Electric battery cash incentive goes live. An upfront cash payment is available for residential and commercial customers on Oahu who attach a battery to their home and either use or discharge power during peak hours.
Longi claims 25.19% efficiency for p-type TOPCon solar cell. The achievement was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research and is claimed as a world record for a p-type TOPCon cells.
Energy jobs were lost in 2020, but they’re coming back. Roughly 840,000 jobs were lost across the energy sector in 2020, and solar was hit especially hard. A rebound is underway, according to a new report from the Energy Department.
A breakthrough for p-type heterojunction cell performance? Researchers developed a silicon heterojunction solar cell based on p-type gallium-doped wafers that they said has an efficiency of 22.6% and improved stability.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.