Sunrise brief: With residential solar demand ‘through the roof’ can supply chains keep up?

Here’s the latest on solar, clean energy, and cleantech.

Residential solar demand is ‘through the roof’. One question is whether or not manufacturers can keep up with demand, particularly for inverters and semiconductors.

Wildfires could lead to millions in solar losses, insurer warns. A GCube report says that the solar industry must institute widespread wildfire mitigation and monitoring practices, or else it stands to suffer major financial losses in the coming years.

Hawaiian Electric battery cash incentive goes live. An upfront cash payment is available for residential and commercial customers on Oahu who attach a battery to their home and either use or discharge power during peak hours.

Longi claims 25.19% efficiency for p-type TOPCon solar cell. The achievement was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research and is claimed as a world record for a p-type TOPCon cells.

Energy jobs were lost in 2020, but they’re coming back. Roughly 840,000 jobs were lost across the energy sector in 2020, and solar was hit especially hard. A rebound is underway, according to a new report from the Energy Department.

A breakthrough for p-type heterojunction cell performance? Researchers developed a silicon heterojunction solar cell based on p-type gallium-doped wafers that they said has an efficiency of 22.6% and improved stability.