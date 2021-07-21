Longi claims 25.19% efficiency for p-type TOPCon solar cell

From pv magazine Global

Chinese PV module maker Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency rating of 25.19% for a TOPCon solar cell.

The achievement, which has been confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), is purportedly a world record for a p-type TOPCon cell.

“Adhering to the development idea with result-orientation, choosing the proper technology direction based on the essence of technology, focusing on the development and mass production incubation of industry-leading technology products, firmly grasping the technological frontier, to win the future with strong technology output, and leading the technological change of the industry, are always our persistence,” said Dr. Li Hua, the director of the Longi Solar Cell R&D Center.

The company did not reveal how it achieved the efficiency increase.

In January 2019, Longi announced an efficiency rating of 24.06% for a monocrystalline p-type PERC cell on the front side. In June of this year, it recorded a 25.21% efficiency rating for an n-type TOPCon cell. It also unveiled a new n-type, TOPCon bifacial module with 22.3% efficiency.