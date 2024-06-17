Longi claims 34.6% efficiency for perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell

From pv magazine Global
Longi announced at the SNEC tradeshow in Shanghai, China, that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 34.6% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.
The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) has certified the results, which represent a world record for this cell typology. The previous record was held by Longi itself, which achieved an efficiency of 33.9% in November.
“We achieved this result by optimizing the thin film deposition process of the electron transport layer, developing and using high-efficiency defect passivation materials, and designing and developing high-quality interfacial passivation structures,” the company said in a statement, without providing further details.
In June, Longi reported an efficiency of 33.5% for the same cell. The European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) certified the results, which represented a significant increase on its previous 31.8% efficiency rating, which was announced during last year’s SNEC edition.
Longi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency 16 times since April 2021. It claimed the world’s highest efficiency for silicon cells in November 2022, with a 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified heterojunction solar cell.
