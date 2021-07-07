Sunrise brief: Ohio has public hearings for 350 MW of solar

The Ohio Power Siting Board has set public hearings for two new proposed solar farms in central the central part of the state, totaling over 350 MW in capacity.

An in-person public hearing regarding Pleasant Prairie Solar LLC’s proposed 250 megawatt solar farm in Franklin County is set for July 19. The hearing will start at 6 p.m. at the Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park Nature Center, 1415 Darby Creek Dr., Galloway, Ohio, 43119.

The public hearing for Union Ridge Solar LLC’s 107 MW solar farm in Licking County will be held at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Harrison Township Trustees Office, Road Garage, 6750 Outville Rd, S.W. Pataskala, Ohio 43062.

The two projects are exceptionally large for the state, especially Pleasant Prairie. As of now, the largest project being constructed in Ohio is the Hillcrest Solar facility, developed by Innergex Renewable Energy, which Pleasant Prairie easily surpasses in size.

Solar Alliance and Boyd CAT form partnership

Solar Alliance announced its partnership with Boyd CAT, a regional caterpillar construction vehicle dealer, and will be opening an office in Louisville, Kentucky.

Under the agreement, Boyd CAT and Solar Alliance will jointly pursue solar opportunities where Boyd CAT provides sales support and solar equipment, and Solar Alliance runs the solar design, engineering, and installation services. Together, the two will pursue large utility-scale projects while also continuing their work in the commercial sector, serving agricultural, manufacturing and small business customers.

The partnership will feature the use of CAT solar panels, and will draw on the installation and engineering experience of Alliance, leading to what the company called a turnkey solar experience. Solar Alliance has a “build-own-operate” strategy, and currently is acquiring two construction-ready projects in New York.

Heliogen to enter business combination with Athena Technology

Heliogen, a provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar power, announced their business combination with Athena Technology Acquisition Corp, a special purpose action company. The business combination will now be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The transaction implies a $2 billion value of the combined company, and is expected to advance Heliogen’s development of dispatchable concentrated solar energy as an affordable alternative to fossil fuels.

Heliogen said the proceeds are expected to be used to scale heliostat technology, support global project development, and to fund the balance sheet. The company’s closed loop, AI-enabled technology is commencing commercialization with internationally recognized customers in the industrial, mining, and energy sectors, they said.