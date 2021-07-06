Q CELLS, Samsung enter into ‘Zero Energy Home’ partnership

In an effort to support and expand the growth of ‘zero energy homes,’ Q CELLS and Samsung have signed a memorandum of understanding that will allow for the two companies’ devices and software platforms to provide comprehensive energy services, including generation, energy storage, power consumption, and intelligent energy management.
The concept of a ‘zero energy home’ is one that efficiently uses energy directly produced on-site to enable energy independence and personal emission reductions. The concept is achieved via ‘active technology’ -generation resources – and ‘passive technology’ – energy efficiency measures.
Q CELLS’ role in the partnership is to provide solar modules and energy storage systems (ESS) to customers, as well as Q CELLS’ home energy management system, Q.ONNECT. The software/hardware combination therein allows homeowners to collect and manage all data on generation, storage, and total usage in real time. Q.ONNECT also provides an optimized ESS operation service that utilizes expected charge amount data and local weather forecasts.
When linked to Samsung Electronics’ SmartThings platform, the data will give homeowners control to optimize home energy use. The platform can link to Samsung and non-Samsung devices for centralized appliance management. The service is intended to give homeowners a clearer view of how energy is consumed by heat pumps and appliances, letting them set up a more sustainable energy management plan.
In addition, the two companies plan to develop business cooperation such as joint sales, mainly in the U.S. and Europe.
