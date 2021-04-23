New York State launches its fifth large-scale renewable solicitation

New York State has launched its fifth annual solicitation for large scale renewable projects to accelerate the rapid pace of clean energy development and combat climate change, the state’s largest land-based procurement to date.

The solicitation calls for approximately 4.5 million MWh of renewable electricity per year. Eligible projects include any project that can be certified as a Tier 1 renewable technology and that has commenced operation after Jan. 1, 2015, or that commences commercial operation by Nov. 30, 2023, with the option to extend to Nov. 30, 2026. NYSERDA expects to notify the awarded developers in late 2021.

Along with the solicitation came word that more than 20 large-scale renewable energy infrastructure projects will be under construction across the state this year, including the first utility-scale solar project in Upstate New York.

Located in Easton, just north of Albany, the 20 MW Branscomb Solar project, developed and constructed by CS Energy and owned by Goldman Sachs Renewable Power, will generate over $20 million in private investment and create nearly 100 jobs to support its construction and future operations and maintenance in the Capital Region.

Both announcements advance progress toward New York’s goal of having 70% of the state’s electricity come from renewable sources by 2030, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

Across the previous four renewable energy solicitations, New York has contracted with more than 90 new large-scale renewable energy facilities, including solar farms, onshore wind farms, and hydroelectric facilities, some of which have been paired with energy storage. These installations have brought significant private investment, new jobs, and economic development to communities in more than 30 counties.

NYSERDA’s competitive program has leveraged the declining cost of renewable energy, with the latest round of awarded projects priced over 40& lower than those awarded just a year previously, maintaining the cost-effective ramp-up of renewable energy across the state.

New York’s pipeline of large-scale renewable energy projects, will add nearly 11 GW of clean power to the grid when completed. Supported by 250 miles of new major transmission upgrades, the pipeline of will enable the state to power over 50% of its electricity from renewable sources.