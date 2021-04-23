Product roundup: Robotic cleaners, mobile EV charging, inverter company, and more

Another week, another bunch of announcements! To stay up to date on what’s new, check out this latest clean energy product roundup:

Robotic cleaners

Robotic cleaning company IMAGE Ecoppia said it completed installing robots at a solar site in California operated by the AES Corporation.

The site will use the Ecoppia T4 product, which is designed for single-axis trackers. The autonomous T4 robots operate nightly, cleaning large-scale solar arrays without the use of water, human operators, or electricity; the robots are solar powered. More information is here.

Mobile EV charging

Fuel delivery company Booster said it expanded its service to include on-demand electric vehicle (EV) charging. The capability makes Booster one of the first companies to expand its platform to renewable energy. The company said it is building on its conventional energy capabilities to meet the increased demand for EVs, broadening its service to include the 500,000+ electric vehicles in California.

Booster’s mobile charging service will supplement the charging infrastructure at existing customer locations. The pilot service will be available to select customers in the San Francisco Bay Area starting this summer via the Booster app. More information is here.

SOL Components mounting system

SOL Components, a producer of designs for solar module mounting systems, announced the successful construction of its Ground Fixed Tilt mounting system in support of a 213 MW solar PV project in California.

SOL Components’ roll-formed steel components support more than 500,000 solar panels at the site, which is one of the largest ground-mounted fixed-tilt solar PV projects in the western U.S. SOL Components said it was selected because of its expertise with utility-scale solar projects, and the benefits and advantages of its end-to-end PV structural systems. SOL Components’ light gauge roll-formed steel piles and racking components reduce overall steel weight while providing optimum structural integrity, which reduced the developer’s racking costs. The site was developed on steep, undulating terrain necessitating a system with the flexibility to adapt to varying site constraints. More information is here.

Interver company

SPOC Automation, which specializes in variable speed-drive automation and inverter technologies, launched SPOC Grid Inverter Technologies. The company said it already has deployed 70,000 inverters. The new company is expected to further allow enhanced performance and provide new energy alternative configuration choices, assist in reducing carbon emissions, and give the user control of their power systems in numerous applications. More information is here.

Monitoring software

Tech company Palmetto said it has launched a new solar energy monitoring program called Palmetto Protect. The monitoring tool is available through the Palmetto App, accessible via Android and iOS, to all solar customers regardless of installer. The free monitoring plan provides information about energy production, consumption (for those customers who have a consumption meter), and savings over time, as well as on-demand system status functionality, allowing homeowners to view performance at a glance.

Three additional Palmetto Protect plans are each available for a fee. All offer professional monitoring and notification along with immediate resolution options. The Essentials Plan includes remote professional monitoring and a monthly operational report. Other plans are scheduled for launch at later dates. More information is here.

Send your product announcements to david.wagman@pv-magazine.com.