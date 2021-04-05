Gas South sets $50 million investment goal for solar energy

Gas South, one of the Southeast’s largest retail natural gas providers, has announced an investment goal of $50 million in solar energy by the end of 2023, as part of the company’s plan to support renewable energy initiatives.
The company has dubbed the initiative “Be a Fuel for Good,” an effort that has already seen $17 million in solar project investment and the development of the company’s first utility-scale solar farm in partnership with parent company Cobb EMC.
That project is a 6,000-square-foot rooftop installation with 1.85 MW of generating capacity and 1 MW/4 MWh of battery storage. Alongside the rooftop installation is a solar garden with three 18-foot-tall Smartflowers, producing 13,400 kWh of solar energy.
Outside of company-specific installations, Gas South has invested $12 million in eight residential community solar projects through its relationship with Sol Systems.
Gas South serves roughly 425,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers in Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, and New Jersey.
