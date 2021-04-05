Watch: PepsiCo adds rooftop solar at New Jersey warehouse

New Jersey-based installer Infiniti Energy Services has completed a nearly 1 MW rooftop solar array at a PepsiCo bottling warehouse in Piscataway, New Jersey, about an hour north of Trenton. The project is part of PepsiCo’s U.S. and global corporate sustainability initiatives.
Totaling 992.8 kW, the project includes 2,482 Trina 400 W modules with Tigo rapid shutdown units, PanelClaw FR10D racking, and 12 Chint 60 kW inverters.
PepsiCo recently doubled its climate goals and pledged to achieve global net-zero emissions by 2040. The major food and beverage company also said it met its 2020 target to source 100% renewable electricity for its U.S.-based operations.
In addition to the rooftop array at its Piscataway facility, PepsiCo has solar panels at its global headquarters in Purchase, New York, and has other solar resources at Frito-Lay facilities in California and Arizona, as well as PepsiCo beverage facilities in those same states.
