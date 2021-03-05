DOE pumps $115 million into clean energy R&D for small businesses

Another part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Build Back Better theme launched Feb. 5, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcing $115 million for small businesses that take on clean energy research and development (R&D) projects.

The funding echoes testimony by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm during her confirmation hearing, when she highlighted her desire for DOE to increase its cleantech innovation investment through loan programs and funding for small companies and startups.

The new funding announcement said that clean energy R&D projects can cover a wide range of topics, including grid modernization, carbon removal, renewable energy, and energy storage. Granholm has long been a supporter of research and investment in carbon capture technologies.

The funding will be administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. These programs were set up to encourage diverse communities to take part in technological innovation and boost tech transfer between research labs and small businesses, another of Granholm’s goals.