DOE pumps $115 million into clean energy R&D for small businesses

Another part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Build Back Better theme launched Feb. 5, with the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcing $115 million for small businesses that take on clean energy research and development (R&D) projects.
The funding echoes testimony by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm during her confirmation hearing, when she highlighted her desire for DOE to increase its cleantech innovation investment through loan programs and funding for small companies and startups.
The new funding announcement said that clean energy R&D projects can cover a wide range of topics, including grid modernization, carbon removal, renewable energy, and energy storage. Granholm has long been a supporter of research and investment in carbon capture technologies.
The funding will be administered by DOE’s Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs. These programs were set up to encourage diverse communities to take part in technological innovation and boost tech transfer between research labs and small businesses, another of Granholm’s goals.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.