Energy Transition Jobs: California Solar & Storage Association, Sun Inc., Siemens, Zero Electric Vehicles, and more

The California Solar & Storage Association added three people to its Board of Directors. Samuel Adeyemo is co-founder and COO of Aurora Solar, a leading solar design and sales software provider. Martin Herzfeld is an electrical contractor and inspector with 15 years of industry experience. Adam Gerza is vice president of Business Development at Energy Toolbase, a software platform.

Sun Inc. named Claudia Meer to its Board of Directors. Meer brings decades of energy service experience to the board, including a former role as Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer of AlphaStruxure, a venture created by The Carlyle Group and Schneider Electric to develop and fund clean energy infrastructure. She also is a former CEO of an energy division of EDF, where she was involved in acquisitions and operations.

Siemens named Matt Helgeson as its new Head of Sustainability for Siemens USA, a role that will focus on advancing the company’s decarbonization strategies to become 100% carbon neutral by 2030. Helgeson will manage the ongoing transition to a zero-emission fleet, installing electric vehicle infrastructure at targeted locations, identifying distributed energy and energy efficiency projects across Siemens U.S. sites, and working with internal and external stakeholders and partners to help the company‘s customers meet their own sustainability targets. Helgeson most recently led the development for Siemens of utility-scale projects involving renewable and distributed generation, energy storage, transportation electrification, and digital grid solutions.

Veteran public company executive and former Piper Aircraft Co. CEO, Stone Douglass, was named CEO of GST as part of its spinoff from Fourth Wave Energy. He will be joined by Kevin Garvin, a former regional Marketing Director for Tesla/SolarCity, who will be director of Business Development.

Power Integrations named Sunny Gupta as its vice president of Operations. Gupta will lead the company’s global supply-chain, procurement, and logistics functions as well as its packaging, product, and test-engineering efforts. He replaces Raja Petrakian, who served in the role since 2015. Gupta has more than 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry focused on operations management and quality engineering. Most recently, he served as VP of operations at Renesas Corp.

Zero Electric Vehicles named Jonas Nicholson, A. M. Kannan, and Nick Platt to leadership roles. Nicholson will serve as executive vice president of Software & Cloud Engineering, responsible for ZEV’s embedded software and cloud services, covering initiatives in connectivity, autonomous driving, and smart mobility. Kannan earned his doctorate degree from the Indian Institute of Science with a focus on metal/air batteries and alkaline fuel cells. He will serve as a battery consultant at ZEV with his 30 years of experience in battery and fuel cell industry and academia. Platt was named chief marketing officer and will help ZEV’s brand positioning.

