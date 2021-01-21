pv magazine Award: The Winners

The 2020 award winners come from companies based in China, Europe, Israel and Australia – demonstrating that innovation within the increasingly global solar industry occurs in all parts of the world. More than 100 Award entrants came from 18 countries, with China (40), Europe (29), and the United States (24) leading the way.
To select our award winners, pv magazine assembled six expert juries, with representatives from throughout the solar world. These independent adjudicators – industry analysts, technologists, researchers, and industry insiders – bring a wealth of experience and close contact to manufacturers and project developers to the process, and the pv magazine editorial team thanks them for their time and for sharing their expertise.
See the full list of winners here.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.