Navisun acquires 4.5 MW community solar project

Developers across the United States are increasingly installing solar on former brownfields and landfills, helping to put otherwise difficult real estate to good use.
In New Jersey, for example, Navisun LLC acquired a 4.5 MW community solar project that is being built at the City of Linden’s closed landfill.
CS Energy developed and is constructing the Linden Hawk Rise Solar Project. It is slated to be online by the end of the second quarter.
Navisun, a Massachusetts-based owner-operator of distributed and mid-scale solar, said the project will convert the landfill into a productive solar farm. Once finished, the project is expected to serve about 1,000 residential subscribers.
Linden Mayor Derek Armstead called the project a “tremendous win for our community.”
The project is part of New Jersey’s Year 1 Community Solar Energy Pilot Program, designed to allow utility customers to support and benefit from solar energy without installing it themselves. To expand equitable access to clean electricity, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities encouraged developers to make the program readily available to low- and moderate-income customers.
In October 2020, state regulators approved a second round for the community solar program, doubling the available development capacity to 150 MW for 2021.
Linden and nearby residents can subscribe to the Linden Hawk Rise Solar Project here.
