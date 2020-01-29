Morning Brief: a visit to Enphase HQ, SEIA statement on New Jersey Flexible Solar Spending Cap

The new Enphase IQ Microinverter is being shipped to the U.S., and in the summer will also be available via AC smart modules.

SEIA statement on New Jersey Flexible Solar Spending Cap: “SEIA thanks Governor Murphy for signing this important bill into law. The changes will give the BPU more flexibility in calculating the yearly cost caps, allow for a higher transitional incentive as the current Solar Renewable Energy Credit (SREC) trading program closes, and set the stage for a smooth transition to a long-term incentive program for solar. We appreciate Governor Murphy’s commitment to maintaining a strong solar industry in the Garden State and commend the New Jersey Legislature for their work on this critical matter.” Source: SEIA

Account of a visit to Enphase HQ: Jim Jenal, founder and CEO of Run on Sun, recently took a trip out to Enphase’s headquarters in Fremont, California to get some hands-on training with the company’s new Ensemble Storage System. Jim chronicled his trip here in the Run on Sun blog and it’s an excellent read for anybody interested in the storage field, obviously with a focus on Enphase. Source: Run on Sun

Solar Games rosters released: “Solar Games will kick off with two competitions on Tuesday, February 4 with the championship round taking place on Wednesday, February 5. The winner will take home a $5,000 cash prize. All installer teams will receive free training from Solar Energy International (SEI), prizes by JinkoSolar, safety gear, and complimentary #isna2021 conference passes. Teams from across the US, including Sullivan Solar Power, SunKey Energy, and Sol-Up USA will compete in the debut competition.” Source: IntersolarNA

Profile on Minnesota solar pollinator: The Minneapolis Star tribune has put together a great piece profiling Dustin Vanasse, the owner and founder of Bare Honey, a company which makes and bottles honey from bee colonies raised on restored, pollinator-friendly habitat also used for solar energy farms in rural Minnesota. Interestingly enough, honey harvested from flowering solar farms has been highlighted by The Minnesota Agriculture Department as a food in which Minnesota is emerging as a national leader. Source: Star Tribune

PG&E pays in the New Year: “Consistent with the terms of its power purchase agreement with Pacific Gas and Electric Company, Topaz Solar Farms today received full contract payment for its December 2019 energy deliveries to PG&E.” Source: Topaz Solar Farm