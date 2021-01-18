Tigo secures $2 million in funding

Tigo Energy, a player in the module-level power electronics market, announced a $20 million round of investment, led by Energy Growth Momentum, a U.K.-based investment firm.
Specifics were sparse, but Tigo said that the investment will be used to scale the business and “improve upon existing products and develop next generation solutions that maximize returns for PV customers.”
Chairman and CEO Zvi Alon said in a statement that the capital will “enable us to better serve our current customer base and invest in the future expansion with new customers, new partners and new projects.”
Tigo systems are used across the solar industry in over 40,000 installations in more than 100 countries.
Tigo previously secured a $20 million investment from SMA Solar Technology in 2016 in exchange for offering a 27% stake in the company,and 30 months of exclusive rights for worldwide sales of TS4 Retrofit, a platform developed by Tigo for module optimization.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.