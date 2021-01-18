Silicon Ranch selects Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to construct 100 MW of solar in Georgia

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract by Silicon Ranch to build the 100 MW Lumpkin Solar Farm, located in Stewart County, Georgia.

Project construction is expected to begin immediately and finish later this year. It will include the installation of more than 300,000 First Solar Series 6 modules.

To tackle this undertaking, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will be hiring approximately 300 craft workers, the majority of whom will be local laborers.

The Lumpkin Solar Farm is part of a 435 MW portfolio of projects being constructed to supply 100% renewable energy to Facebook’s data center in Newton County, Georgia. All six of the supply contracts within that portfolio have been executed by Walton Electric Membership Corp. and Silicon Ranch.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has already contributed to this portfolio, constructing the 25 MW Appling Solar Farm in southeast Georgia under another EPC contract with Silicon Ranch. The Lumpkin Solar Farm represents Silicon Ranch’s fourth contribution to the 435 MW project portfolio.

The other announced projects that make up the portfolio are a 107 MW solar project in Jeff Davis County and a 102.5 MW project in Early County. Combined, the projects will create more than 800 construction jobs. The two remaining projects have yet to be announced.

Any Georgia residents interested in working on the Lumpkin Solar Farm should apply online at IEA.net or send an email to recruit@iea.net.