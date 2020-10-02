Energy Jobs: New CEO at sonnen, plus 8minute Solar, SolarEdge, Scale Microgrid, Safari Energy, Panasonic and Mercatus

Oliver Koch, managing director and COO at Shell-owned sonnen, has been promoted to CEO of the energy storage company — succeeding sonnen’s cofounder and CEO Christoph Ostermann.

Julie Love, previously with sPower, is now transmission and interconnection manager at 8minute Solar Energy. The developer recently entered a 15-year PPA with Clean Power Alliance for 8minute’s planned Rexford 1 Solar & Storage Center in Tulare County, California — a 400-MW solar and 180-MW/540-MWh energy storage project.

Daniel Jordan, most recently with Summit Ridge Energy, has joined commercial and industrial solar developer Safari Energy as senior VP of Operations. Safari Energy recently completed its 60th commercial solar project in New Jersey and has developed or acquired more than 400 projects in 23 states and D.C.

Jackie Tagle is now director of supply chain at utility-scale solar developer Urban Grid Solar. Tagle was previously with Q Cells.

Chris Thompson joined SolarEdge as VP of product and technical marketing. Thompson was previously with Schneider Electric.

Scale Microgrid Solutions hired Julian Torres as chief investment officer, responsible for guiding the investment strategy of Scale’s capital into distributed energy resources and energy infrastructure assets. Torres was most recently a director in RBC Capital Markets’ Global Investment Banking division. Scale is a vertically integrated distributed energy platform.

Cofounder Tim Buchner has moved into the chief business officer role at Mercatus, a platform for private market managers and investors. The firm’s vision is “total transparency across the entire investment lifecycle and investor ecosystem – from LP to GP to portfolio company and their underlying assets.”

Brandie Williams, previously with Johnson Controls, is now director of business development at Ameresco, an energy efficiency and renewable energy firm utilizing energy audits, engineering, utility-scale solar farms and deep energy retrofits.

Mark Ensor was promoted to director of engineering at dormant thin-film solar company, MiaSole. pv magazine recently asked why an essentially bankrupt Chinese thin-film solar company received more than $5 million in PPP funds.

Jacob Monroe is now commercial director at Arenko, a battery software and controls platform. Monroe was previously with Advanced Microgrid Solutions.



James Murray is now channel sales manager at residential battery installer Swell Energy. Murray was previously with PetersenDean.

Bill Williams is joining battery maker Envision-AESC as director of business development to expand its battery product line into other U.S. markets in addition to the Nissan Leaf lithium-ion batteries it currently produces.

Poornima Eber was promoted to lead analyst, residential customer energy management, at National Grid.

Martin Grodzicki was promoted to battery engineering supervisor at Panasonic Energy of North America.

