Morning Brief: Solar going to the dogs, How clean energy can prepare for the next attack

OMCO Solar and other PV industry partners installed a custom array of solar panels at the 212,000-square-foot pet treat manufacturing facility in Harvard, Ill. The 1.7-MW ground-mounted array, spans roughly 4.2 acres and will produce enough energy to cover the plant’s energy needs. The solar modules were placed to depict a dog bone and pawprint. The mounting and installation of the array was done by OMCO Solar, using blue, silver and black-on-black panels. The array was engineered by Simpleray, and module placement and electrical was overseen by Althoff Industries. SMA-America manufactured the inverters and HT-SAAE developed the custom modules. Source: Petfood Processing
Gov. Gavin Newsom added his signature to a new law that orders the formation of a commission to study the feasibility of lithium extraction around the Salton Sea. Local politicians hope the commission will lead to the creation of a green economy around the state’s largest lake, which is a geothermal hotspot. Sponsored by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, AB1657 will create a commission to study the area around the Salton Sea. Source: Desert Sun
A deal between L3Harris Technologies and Lightsource bp is bringing the 135-MWac Elm Branch Solar project to Ellis County, Texas. Lightsource bp’s investment in the facility will be between $125 million and $130 million, said Kevin Smith, CEO of Lightsource bp Americas. L3Harris is a defense contractor with major operations in North Texas, employing about 8,500 people locally. For the Elm Branch project, L3Harris signed a virtual power purchase agreement in which it’ll pay Lightsource bp for up to 100 MW a year. “When I look at our buyers, five years ago it was probably 98% utilities,” Smith said. “Now, it’s probably 50% utilities and 50% corporate, like the L3Harris’ of the world.” Source: Dallas Business Journal
How clean energy can prepare for the next attack: It’s been several months since the debut of Planet of the Humans, the attack on the environmental movement and clean energy backed by documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. The film has garnered more than 9 million views on YouTube. The American Council on Renewable Energy, the American Wind Energy Association and Climate Nexus responded to the film in a very limited fashion, and much of the clean energy industry has been largely silent about it. [not pv magazine]. So despite widespread viewership, there’s been limited response. As clean energy continues taking market share from powerful incumbents — shouldn’t we arm ourselves with better responses, given the certainty of future attacks? Here’s what can be done to prepare for the next one. Source: Forbes
The Forbes article is an interesting taste of one position which, in the name of protecting renewable energy efforts from the next “Planet of the Humans”, ventures the seemingly equally extreme idea that the renewable energy sector is so precariously situated that the only thing which prevented it from being devastated by Michael Moore was SARS-CoV-2, and, it being Forbes, offers the solution in mail-fisted intercapitalist rivalry.
An interesting contrast from last night’s Zoom gathering by East Bay DSA on The Red Deal, which puts treaty rights and land return to Native nations and business enterprise democratization (also known as socialism) at the lead of their approach to promoting the healing of people and planet.
In their own ways, both Moore and Forbes writer Mike Casey are fingering questions of sourcing and environmental impact, something I see being increasingly embraced and addressed.
In in this Jacobin article on The Red Deal, author Nick Estes quotes a Native nation leader making an ironically similar statement to Forbes writer Casey: “The issue is that accumulation-based societies don’t like the answers we come up with because they are not quick technological fixes, they are not easy,” Conflict aversion is nowhere long for this world it seems.
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2019/08/red-deal-green-new-deal-ecosocialism-decolonization-indigenous-resistance-environment
