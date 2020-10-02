Morning Brief: Solar going to the dogs, How clean energy can prepare for the next attack

OMCO Solar and other PV industry partners installed a custom array of solar panels at the 212,000-square-foot pet treat manufacturing facility in Harvard, Ill. The 1.7-MW ground-mounted array, spans roughly 4.2 acres and will produce enough energy to cover the plant’s energy needs. The solar modules were placed to depict a dog bone and pawprint. The mounting and installation of the array was done by OMCO Solar, using blue, silver and black-on-black panels. The array was engineered by Simpleray, and module placement and electrical was overseen by Althoff Industries. SMA-America manufactured the inverters and HT-SAAE developed the custom modules. Source: Petfood Processing

Gov. Gavin Newsom added his signature to a new law that orders the formation of a commission to study the feasibility of lithium extraction around the Salton Sea. Local politicians hope the commission will lead to the creation of a green economy around the state’s largest lake, which is a geothermal hotspot. Sponsored by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, AB1657 will create a commission to study the area around the Salton Sea. Source: Desert Sun

How clean energy can prepare for the next attack: It’s been several months since the debut of Planet of the Humans, the attack on the environmental movement and clean energy backed by documentary filmmaker Michael Moore. The film has garnered more than 9 million views on YouTube. The American Council on Renewable Energy, the American Wind Energy Association and Climate Nexus responded to the film in a very limited fashion, and much of the clean energy industry has been largely silent about it. [not pv magazine]. So despite widespread viewership, there’s been limited response. As clean energy continues taking market share from powerful incumbents — shouldn’t we arm ourselves with better responses, given the certainty of future attacks? Here’s what can be done to prepare for the next one. Source: Forbes