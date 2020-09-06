US solar growth in 2020 is driven by giant utility-scale projects

While the oil and gas industry is having a difficult year facing the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of decarbonization, solar is headed for a growth year — and it’s driven by utility-scale projects.

The Holstein solar project on a 10,000-acre West Central Texas cattle ranch is emblematic of this epochal shift.

Rancher Garland Richards used to rely on Exxon oil wells drilled on his ranch. Now Richards leases a 1,300-acre tract of his property to a solar farm to pay the taxes on the 10,000 acres. “It’s worth it,” says the rancher of the 200-MW project that began operating in July, according to reporting in the Texas Observer.

Here’s our rapidly evolving list of Texas solar projects with greater than 100-MW capacity. And here’s recent news on another Lone Star State solar behemoth:

Recurrent began construction on the 144-MW Pflugerville Solar Project in Travis County, Texas last month. The electricity generated by the plant will all go to Austin Energy, with Austin Energy and Recurrent signing a PPA for the Pflugerville Project back in 2018. Austin Energy is looking to go coal-free by 2022.

Property tax abatements help drive big-solar growth in Texas — allowing project developers to pay less in taxes in return for municipal improvements. These abatements can be the difference between a project making financial sense or not — but abatements can be legislated out, just as they were legislated in.

In any case, a 2019 report from ERCOT outlined 43.5 GWac of solar project applications in its interconnection queue, of which 5.1 GW had interconnection agreements and plans to complete construction by the end of 2020. For now, if you’re a utility-scale solar developer — you’re working in Texas.