Energy Jobs: Recurrent Energy, Sunnova, Generate, Tesla, Sun Light & Power, McCarthy Building Companies

Michael Arndt was promoted to general manager at Canadian Solar subsidiary, Recurrent Energy. Recurrent began construction on the 144-MW Pflugerville Solar Project in Travis County, Texas last month. The electricity generated by the plant will go to Austin Energy.

McCrea Dunton is now director of energy services at Sunnova. Dunton was previously with Engie Storage.

Ryan Dulaney was promoted to director of project delivery at Generate. Generate landed more than $1 billion in new funding to grow its fleet of renewable infrastructure projects earlier this year.

Bernie Blazier, previously with 174 Power Global, is now director of preconstruction for solar and battery storage at McCarthy Building Companies. McCarthy just completed construction of LS Power’s 250-MW Gateway Energy Storage Project in San Diego County, California — what will be the largest operational battery storage facility in the world when it is fully energized this month. Initially, the system will offer one hour of energy storage, increasing to three hours in 2021 and to four later, according to the company.

Bob Jalalpour, formerly of Borrego Solar, is now director of business development at Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar energy projects in the U.S.

Jeff Cook-Coyle, previously with Enel X, is now director of development of new projects at Interconnection Systems. His team is developing new ways to bring solar and energy storage to utilities in the Midwest and Mountain West.

Marisa Borelli was promoted to senior technical program manager at Tesla.

Michelle Hindmarch was promoted to acting director of communications at the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.

***

The jobs column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.

Technica client Tritium recently appointed former Boeing Phantom Works executive Jane Hunter to the role of CEO. Tritium specializes in the design and manufacture of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles.

***

Philip Fischer, previously with NEC Energy, is now sales director of battery energy storage systems at Nidec Industrial Solutions.

Romeo Roque-Nido is now project engineering manager at Sun Light & Power. He was previously with SunPower.

Matthew Fairy is now SVP of sales and development at Agility Clean Energy Finance.

Jay Caspary is joining Grid Strategies, a power sector consultancy which analyzes and helps advance grid integration solutions. The firm is engaged with the FERC, DOE, state PUCs, RTOs and NERC.

Advanced Energy Economy Institute added three industry luminaries to its board of directors: Suedeen Kelly, Partner, Jenner & Block; Melanie Nakagawa, director of climate strategy, Princeville Capital; and Audrey Zibelman, CEO of the Australian Energy Market Operator.

A few interesting job openings

Nextracker is hiring a product marketing manager.

Sunnova is hiring an interconnection process manager, an expert in solar interconnection processes, permitting and/or inspections.

Recurrent Energy is in search of a senior director of origination and structuring for the west.

Form Energy is hiring a senior policy advisor to lead its energy policy development efforts in the U.S. Midwest.