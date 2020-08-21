Morning Brief: PV plant providing grid ancillary services in Chile, Capital Dynamics to develop nine batteries

Dominion Energy acquired a solar power project in Orange County, Virginia. The 62.5-MW solar power facility is expected to go online in 2022. The purchase is part of an agreement with Falls Church-based Northrop Grumman, a large defense technology contractor, which will purchase the facility’s renewable energy from the grid to power its operations.Richmond-based Dominion touted the purchase as part of its effort to build up its solar generating capacity to comply with the new law calling for 100% zero-carbon electricity by 2045. Source: Daily Progress Orange County
Does your state want to cut carbon emissions? These old laws could be standing in the way. Last fall, the town of Brookline, Massachusetts tried to reduce emissions from fossil fuels burned in buildings, which account for nearly a third of the commonwealth’s greenhouse gas footprint. Brookline’s government voted overwhelmingly to pass a law restricting gas hookups in new construction, but state attorney general Maura Healey killed Brookline’s bill, finding that it violated state law. Healey is known to be an advocate for climate action, but found that Massachusetts towns don’t have the authority to create their own building permitting rules or to control the piping installed in buildings. Massachusetts isn’t the only state where lawmakers have run into snags when trying to pass carbon-cutting measures, as the attached article dives into. Source: Grist
