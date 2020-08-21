Morning Brief: PV plant providing grid ancillary services in Chile, Capital Dynamics to develop nine batteries

First Solar’s 141 MW Luz del Norte solar plant is the world’s first known utility-scale solar facility licensed to deliver ancillary grid services commercially. Chile’s independent system operator(ISO), Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional, recently added Luz del Norte to its portfolio of large-scale power generators that are approved to deliver a range of grid services, including automatic generation control. The facility, located in Copiapó, is now being used by the ISO to manage the frequency of the country’s electricity system, helping ensure the grid’s reliability and stability, in addition to generating clean, renewable energy. Commissioned in 2016, Luz del Norte is one of the largest PV plants in Chile. Source: First Solar

Capital Dynamics has signed an agreement with Tenaska to develop a portfolio of nine battery storage projects throughout California’s highest electrical load centers. The two companies jointly own two solar facilities in the Imperial Valley of California and are developing additional solar projects. Capital Dynamics’ Clean Energy Infrastructure (CEI) is one of the largest renewable energy investment managers in the world with $6.5 billion AUM. The CEI strategy currently manages 7.3 GW of gross power generation across more than 150 projects in the U.S. and Europe. Source: Tenaska

Global Energy Generation’ proposed 4,500-acre Mammoth Solar project in Pulaski County, Indiana, may have a role to play in Winamac’s revitalization efforts. Project developer President Nick Cohen says that to go along with its solar investments, the company also looks for projects it can sponsor to revitalize communities. Source: WKVI