Job Moves: Quinbrook, Sun Tribe Solar, Bloom Energy, Sunnova, Cypress Creek, Powin, CarbonQuest

Shalini Ramanathan is now director of origination at Quinbrook Infrastructure Partners. Ramanathan was previously with RES Americas. Quinbrook recently launched Primergy Solar to develop solar-plus-storage and manage the massive 690-MW Gemini solar project with its 380-MW/1,400-MWh lithium-ion battery.

Solar developer Sun Tribe Solar added Olga Zelenova as CFO. She was previously a VP at Sol Systems. The firm also added Tom Weirich as VP of business development. Weirich comes from Rubicon Capital Advisors and is a former senior VP at ACORE.

Laura Fernandez was promoted to director of supply chain at Sunnova Energy.

Danielle Varnell, a transactional and projects lawyer in renewable energy, previously with Jones Day, has joined Bracewell’s Washington, DC office as a partner in its power practice. Varnell has advised buyers and sellers on the purchase, sale or development of more than 8 GW of wind generation, 6 GW of solar generation and 4 GW of nuclear generation assets over the course of her career.

***

The jobs column is sponsored by Technica Communications, a public relations, social media and content marketing firm.

Technica client Tritium recently appointed former Boeing Phantom Works executive Jane Hunter to the role of CEO. Tritium specializes in the design and manufacture of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles.

***

Fernando Rodríguez Alvarado was promoted to senior director of control center operations at Cypress Creek Renewables.

Bonnie Sarmiento is now senior technical product manager at Palmetto, pairing homeowners with solar power providers, reducing the cost of solar power and improving the ease of financing and installation. Sarmiento was previously with Walmart eCommerce.

Powin Energy’s new CFO, Kate Stock, most recently served as CFO at global packaging and logistics company TransPak. Powin uses CATL lithium iron phosphate battery technology in its energy storage systems and is a minority owner in esVolta.

BecauseSolar, a Colorado-based residential solar and energy storage company, named J.W. Postal, CEO of Nikola Power, an energy storage software firm, to chair its board. J.W. co-founded Main Street Power in 2008, and “spearheaded several community solar players including Sunshare and Clean Energy Collective.”

Gregory Cox is co-founder at Global Rais Energy & Storage Solutions (formerly Ten K Solar).

Brinda Thomas joined PG&E as principal data scientist in electric operations. Thomas is the “lead for a team using remote sensing, computer vision & ML to manage T&D assets to provide reliable electricity to 16 million customers and limit wildfire risk during this pandemic.”

Green 2.0, an advocacy campaign to increase racial diversity among environmental organizations, added Andrés Jimenez as executive director. Jimenez previously served as senior director of government affairs at Citizens Climate Lobby.

Shane Levy, previously with Sunrun, will now be leading communications at Proterra, the electric bus manufacturer.

Fuel cell builder Bloom Energy is adding Carl Guardino in the newly created role of executive VP of government affairs and policy. Guardino led the Silicon Valley Leadership Group for 23 years.

Doug Staker, previously with Enel X, is now VP of business development at CarbonQuest (formerly NextWatts,): “We believe incorporating technologies like on-site carbon capture can make a significant impact for building owners who are looking to decarbonize their buildings now.” Shane Johnson is CEO. Brian Asparro is COO.