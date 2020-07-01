Morning Brief: Tucson Electric Power aims to add 1.4 GW of storage, Standard Solar secures $105 million

In the most recent integrated resource plan filed by Tucson Electric Power (TEP), the company outlines plans to provide 70% of its power from solar and wind, adding 2.5 GW in combined capacity, while also adding 1.4 GW of energy storage capacity, all by 2035. In addition, TEP is aiming to retire all its coal generation fleet and reduce carbon emissions across its portfolio by 80% by 2035. Source: Energy Storage News

Standard Solar has closed a tax equity commitment for up to $105 million to finance distributed generation (DG) solar projects located in Arizona, California, Massachusetts, New York and Rhode Island. The financing was secured through tax equity commitments from Fifth Third Bank, National Association and Iberiabank. The portfolio of nine projects is a combination of community solar and traditional DG projects. Two of the projects within the portfolio have achieved operation, while the others are projected to be completed throughout this year. Source: Standard Solar

Bank of America has announced the company’s first ever power purchase agreement (PPA), signed with NRG Energy for enough renewable generation to power 345 facilities, which include office sites, financial centers and ATMs. The exact capacity of the PPA has not been given but Bank of America has shared that the agreement will supply 160,000 MWh of electricity to Bank of America’s Texas operations annually and that the project will be located in west central Texas and is expected to be operational in mid-2022. Source: Bank of America

CS Energy has completed a 33 MW portfolio of solar projects in Texas. The Texas portfolio is comprised of three separate properties: a 14.5 MW project located in Brooks County; a 7.3 MW site in McLennan County; and a 10.9 MW project in Menard County. 500 miles separate the three sites, which were developed simultaneously. The Brooks County project utilizes Sunfolding racking and the other two sites utilize Array Technologies trackers. The Texas solar projects provide power directly to two separate utilities, with the McLennan and Menard County sites supplying energy to Oncor Electric Delivery and the Brooks County site delivering solar power to AEP Energy. Source: CS Energy

RP Construction Services and Recon Corporation have announced a partnership to build 8 MW of solar tracker projects in Illinois this year. Recon Corporation will be building three ground mount solar tracker projects, utilizing a single-axis solar tracker from Array Technologies, which will be supplied by RPCS. Source: RP Construction Services