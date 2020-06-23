Morning Brief: SEIA pushes for solar inclusion in infrastructure bill, 5% of global pv projects are nearing inverter end of life

House moves to include clean energy in landmark infrastructure: Abigail Ross Hopper, CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association on the Moving Forward Act in the U.S. House of Representatives: “We are grateful to House leaders for introducing the Moving Forward Act, which includes several pro-solar provisions. Source: SEIA

Last week, a letter from the leaders of the House Sustainable Energy and Environment Coalition delivered to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and nine committee chairs outlines specific policy across such topics as electric grid infrastructure, transportation and equity and environmental justice to promote a sustainable economy. The letter specifically advocates for extending the federal investment tax credit (ITC) of 26% for solar projects by one year and for providing temporary refundability for ITC and PTC projects. Source: Morning Consult

Solar power systems nearing inverter end of life currently account for 5% of the global PV market. This number will grow to 16% – or 227 GW of solar systems – by 2025, according to new research by Wood Mackenzie. Wood Mackenzie expects the global non-residential solar PV operations and maintenance market to reach an annual total of $9.4 billion by 2025. “Inverter repowering is especially important in Europe, as more than 16 GW of systems are currently over ten years old. By 2025, that number will grow to 100 GW.” Source: WoodMac

More than 580 business leaders from across the country have signed a letter delivered to all members of Congress, asking the government to ensure clean energy is prioritized in the next stimulus package. Companies included in the letter are all members and supporters of Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2), an energy-focused business group which has launched a $300,000 advertising campaign directed at Washington lawmakers to emphasize the importance of clean energy to a robust economic recovery. Source: E2