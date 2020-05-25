Job Moves at NextEra, Sunnova, FirstEnergy, 8minute, Solaria, Enel X, GAF Energy, Watt Fuel Cell

The pv magazine jobs column covers executive and boardroom moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities and venture capital. This week is heavy on personnel moves at project developers and utilities.

***

Sean Kiernan, formerly the executive director at ReNew Americas, joined project developer 8minute Solar Energy as chief development officer. 8minute also added Brian Grummel, previously with Greensmith, as senior engineer.

Mark Abrams, most recently director of sales at SolarEdge, is now general manager for the Western U.S. at Sunnova Energy.

Ohio utility FirstEnergy promoted CFO Steve Strah to take over as president for Charles Jones, who continues as CEO.

Jonathan Moore is now general manager of Solar Medix, New York, a photovoltaic installation O&M company.

Rudolph “Ben” Rodriguez was promoted to VP at CAM Solar, a PV and storage installer with service territories in Texas and Colorado

Michael Puckett, previously with PG&E, has joined NextEra Energy Resources as manager of business development — C&I origination.

David Rodriguez was promoted to technical program manager, innovation, in energy storage, microgrids and fleet electrification at Enel X. In 2018, demand response pioneer EnerNOC was rebranded into Enel X which also markets EV chargers and solutions for smart homes and cities.

Ayah Alfawaris was promoted to energy policy, marketing and business development manager at Wilson Power Solutions.

Chris Varrone is now managing director at Pickwick Capital Partners — helping renewable energy and energy storage companies with strategy and financing.

Dawei Kuo is now a development engineer at solar roof company GAF Energy. He was most recently a packaging engineer at Alta Devices where he developed the assembly and lamination process of solar modules for aerospace applications. GAF Energy’s president Martin DeBono told pv magazine: “The industry will evolve from rack-mounted to BIPV.”

Watt Fuel Cell builds solid oxide fuel cells for residential and mobile applications. The firm named Morgan O’Brien as chairman of the board. O’Brien previously served as CEO of Peoples Natural Gas Company and Duquesne Light Company. According to Pitchbook, Watt Fuel Cell raised $18.8 million in its most recent funding round. Here’s an updated list of profitable fuel cell firms.

Solaria, a provider of high-efficiency solar panels, named Tony Alvarez, former senior VP at Cypress Semiconductor, to the role of CEO, and Howard Wenger, former president of SunPower Systems, to the role of president. Suvi Sharma, Solaria founder, will keep a board seat and continue to be involved in product and growth strategy.